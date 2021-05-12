Don’t Wait... Vaccinate!

WAGM Logo (WAGM)

Sponsored - COVID-19 Vaccine Sites in Maine

Maine is committed to an accessible, flexible, and equitable vaccination effort. It’s important to get the vaccination when you are eligible in order to help build a healthy community and save lives.

Our vaccination strategy has two immediate goals:

Save the lives of Maine people at greatest risk of serious illness or death from COVID-19.

Ensure vaccine providers can efficiently and quickly vaccinate as many people as possible.

All people age 16 or older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. If you are eligible, you may hear directly from your health care provider about getting a vaccine, or you may contact the locations below for an appointment. All sites require an appointment.

If you need help scheduling an appointment, call the Maine COVID-19 Community Vaccination Line at 1-888-445-4111.

Please note: There is no charge for the COVID-19 vaccine, but you should be prepared to provide any insurance information and proof of eligibility at the vaccination site.

What about the second dose?

The Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine requires two doses. You must receive a vaccine from the same provider for both doses. When scheduling your second dose, please make an appointment with the same vaccination site where you received your first dose and follow their process for signing up for dose two.

CLICK HERE for a list of locations that are now accepting appointments for eligible Maine residents. Appointment availability is dependent on vaccine supply. These listings are subject to change and will be updated regularly.

Type of vaccination sites: Health Care Centers | Pharmacies | Mobile Vaccination Units