Sponsored - It’s okay to have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. The fact is COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at helping prevent COVID-19 infection, especially severe illness, hospitalization, and death.

You can find answers to common questions from trustworthy sources, including CDC.gov, your local health department website, or other trusted sources such as your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.