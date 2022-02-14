Sponsored - It’s okay to have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. The fact is COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at helping prevent COVID-19 infection, especially severe illness, hospitalization, and death.
You can find answers to common questions from trustworthy sources, including CDC.gov, your local health department website, or other trusted sources such as your doctor, nurse, or pharmacist.
- COVID-19 Vaccines are safe and effective.
- Everyone 5 years and older are now eligible to get a free COVID-19 Vaccine.
- Learn about the different vaccines available.
- COVID-19 testing is free and available throughout Aroostook County.
- Masking is a critical public health tool for preventing the spread of COVID-19, and it is important to remember that any mask is better than no mask.