Struggling to pay your rent in Aroostook County?

If you rent in Aroostook County, you could qualify for help to pay for your rent or utilities. All renters, including those living in subsidized housing are encouraged to apply. This program, managed by ACAP, is income based and can assist with current, past due or future rent and even some utilities. Eligibility guidelines have changed from previous programs to expand assistance opportunities, fill out an online application at www.mainehousing.org/covidrent

This updated Emergency Rental Assistance Program includes a number of changes from previous rental relief programs, including the ability for applicants to apply for rent and utilities owed back to March 13, 2020 and three months of rent in advance of the application date. People living in subsidized housing may also qualify.

Applicants must meet all the following criteria:

Be at or below a certain income, which varies depending on location and household size. (Income guidelines can be found on the mainehousing.com/covidrent website)

Have had their income reduced, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardships because of COVID-19 OR qualified for unemployment benefits between March 13, 2020 and the date they apply.

Must show they are at risk for becoming homeless or that they might lose their housing. This may include borrowing money to pay rent or utilities, being behind on rent or utilities, or receiving an eviction notice.

Tenants and landlords should communicate about the program, as both parties will need to submit and sign documentation.

Several additional program updates, along with the on-line application and instructions can be found at: www.mainehousing.org/covidrent. If someone needs a paper application, assistance completing an application on-line, or has application-specific questions, they should call ACAP at 207-764-3721.