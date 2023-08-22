Take to the sky with wind power education from Northern Maine Community College!

As the world continues to seek out alternative energy methods to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, Northern Maine Community College is proud to offer a curriculum in one of the rapidly emerging fields of energy: wind power!

NMCC’s Wind Power Technology program offers training in the electrical, electronic, and mechanical aspects of the wind power industry, with a focus on wind turbine maintenance and electrical power production.

It is our hope through the program that graduates find employment opportunities with wind farm operators, turbine manufacturers, and contractors providing maintenance and turbine support both locally and globally.

Would-be applicants should consider the following before applying:

Submit an NMCC application. Submit official high school transcript and/or HiSET/GED scores (current senior’s transcript should include completed ranking period grades). Official college transcripts for applicants who have attended other post-secondary schools. If SAT scores are not available, placement testing may be required. Meet with an Admissions Counselor. A campus tour is highly recommended.

Once this to-do list is complete, accepted students will take a broad-based curriculum of classes to prepare them for the wind power workforce. Once the 36 credit hour classes are complete, students will be ready for work in an in-demand industry with room to grow!

To learn more, visit NMCC.edu and sign up!