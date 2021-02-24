Hometown Success: New Leadership Team has Aroostook Roots

Back Row (L to R): Pat Gaetani, Travis Duval, Chris Miller, Pete Clavette, E.J. Dorsey. Front Row (L to R): Zack Frechette, Tim McGonagle. Not in picture: Ryan Madore

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of United Insurance and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about United Insurance, visit unitedinsurance.net

With a focus on the perpetuation of their 150 year legacy and commitment to excellence, United Insurance welcomes the next generation of leadership. United Insurance, a company with Maine roots going back four generations and more than 150 years, has announced its new leadership team. “The agency was formed around a strong leadership perpetuation model first chartered some 40 years ago by Peter Hunt and Gary Chapin. The goal of the model continues to be ensuring that United Insurance remains a Maine-based, Maine owned company for our customers and our employees,” says new President and CEO Zack Frechette.

As a result of strong leadership, United Insurance is the area’s fastest growing, independent insurance agency with 15 offices spanning from Fort Kent, Maine to Rochester, New Hampshire. By working together, past and new ownership teams have worked closely to ensure the future of the company. By promoting from within, United Insurance has established strong relationships with communities, customers and employees which reflect the company’s core values.

By unanimous vote, Zack Frechette was named President and CEO effective January 1, 2021. The previous leadership team of Chris Condon, Scott Kent, Ed Therrien, and Alan Michaud will continue on and ensure that United customers have a seamless continuity of the service they’ve relied on for years.