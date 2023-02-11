Maine vs. NJIT Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Maine Black Bears (12-11) and the NJIT Highlanders (11-12) facing off at Cross Insurance Center in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 64-52 victory for heavily favored Maine according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on February 11.
The Black Bears are coming off of a 68-60 loss to Vermont in their most recent game on Wednesday.
Maine vs. NJIT Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
Maine vs. NJIT Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 64, NJIT 52
Maine Schedule Analysis
- Against the James Madison Dukes on November 7, the Black Bears registered their signature win of the season, a 60-58 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Black Bears are 0-5 (.000%) -- tied for the 41st-most losses.
- Maine has 11 wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the nation.
Maine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 50-49 at home over Albany (No. 176) on January 28
- 61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 221) on November 21
- 88-60 at home over Army (No. 248) on December 11
- 73-57 over Niagara (No. 266) on November 26
- 69-63 on the road over NJIT (No. 282) on January 7
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears have a -41 scoring differential, falling short by 1.8 points per game. They're putting up 58.9 points per game to rank 295th in college basketball and are allowing 60.7 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball.
- In conference games, Maine scores more points per game (61.8) than its overall average (58.9).
- Offensively the Black Bears have performed better in home games this season, scoring 60.6 points per game, compared to 57.0 per game in away games.
- In 2022-23, Maine is ceding 56.6 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 63.4.
- On offense, the Black Bears have picked up their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 60.6 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 58.9 they've racked up over the course of this season.
