Celtics vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - February 14
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Bucks (39-17) host the Boston Celtics (41-16) at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on TNT. There is no line set for the matchup.
There is no line set for the game.
Celtics vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Celtics vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 114 - Celtics 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Bucks
- Computer Predicted Spread: Milwaukee (-1.1)
- Computer Predicted Total: 227.6
- The Celtics (29-25-3 ATS) have covered the spread 55.4% of the time, 4.5% less often than the Bucks (31-22-3) this season.
- Milwaukee's games have gone over the total 46.4% of the time this season (26 out of 56), less often than Boston's games have (29 out of 57).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bucks are 35-9, a better mark than the Celtics have recorded (2-1) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Celtics Performance Insights
- Offensively, Boston is the fourth-best squad in the NBA (117.6 points per game). Defensively, it is sixth (111.4 points allowed per game).
- The Celtics are sixth in the league in assists (26.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Celtics are the second-best squad in the league in 3-pointers made (15.8 per game) and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.7%).
- Boston takes 47.9% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 52.1% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 38.1% of Boston's baskets are 3-pointers, and 61.9% are 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.