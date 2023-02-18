Maine vs. Albany Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (18-10) going head to head against the Maine Black Bears (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-57 victory for Albany, so it should be a competitive matchup.
In their most recent outing on Monday, the Black Bears earned a 56-45 victory over New Hampshire.
Maine vs. Albany Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Maine vs. Albany Score Prediction
- Prediction: Albany 59, Maine 57
Maine Schedule Analysis
- The Black Bears defeated the James Madison Dukes in a 60-58 win on November 7. It was their best victory of the season.
- Maine has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.
Maine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 161) on November 21
- 50-49 at home over Albany (No. 202) on January 28
- 73-57 over Niagara (No. 250) on November 26
- 50-46 on the road over Binghamton (No. 277) on January 21
- 71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 287) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears' -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.6 points per game (305th in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per contest (62nd in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Maine has put up 60.8 points per game in America East play, and 58.6 overall.
- At home the Black Bears are scoring 60 points per game, 3.1 more than they are averaging on the road (56.9).
- In 2022-23 Maine is giving up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (56.5) than on the road (61.8).
- The Black Bears have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 57.7 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 58.6.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.