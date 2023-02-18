Saturday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (18-10) going head to head against the Maine Black Bears (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-57 victory for Albany, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Black Bears earned a 56-45 victory over New Hampshire.

Maine vs. Albany Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Maine vs. Albany Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Albany 59, Maine 57

Maine Schedule Analysis

  • The Black Bears defeated the James Madison Dukes in a 60-58 win on November 7. It was their best victory of the season.
  • Maine has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Maine 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 161) on November 21
  • 50-49 at home over Albany (No. 202) on January 28
  • 73-57 over Niagara (No. 250) on November 26
  • 50-46 on the road over Binghamton (No. 277) on January 21
  • 71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 287) on January 14

Maine Performance Insights

  • The Black Bears' -32 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 58.6 points per game (305th in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per contest (62nd in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Maine has put up 60.8 points per game in America East play, and 58.6 overall.
  • At home the Black Bears are scoring 60 points per game, 3.1 more than they are averaging on the road (56.9).
  • In 2022-23 Maine is giving up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (56.5) than on the road (61.8).
  • The Black Bears have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, putting up 57.7 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 58.6.

