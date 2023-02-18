Saturday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (18-10) going head to head against the Maine Black Bears (13-12) at 7:00 PM ET (on February 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 59-57 victory for Albany, so it should be a competitive matchup.

In their most recent outing on Monday, the Black Bears earned a 56-45 victory over New Hampshire.

Maine vs. Albany Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Maine vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 59, Maine 57

Maine Schedule Analysis

The Black Bears defeated the James Madison Dukes in a 60-58 win on November 7. It was their best victory of the season.

Maine has 12 wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the nation.

Maine 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 161) on November 21

50-49 at home over Albany (No. 202) on January 28

73-57 over Niagara (No. 250) on November 26

50-46 on the road over Binghamton (No. 277) on January 21

71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 287) on January 14

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Maine Performance Insights