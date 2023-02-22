Maine vs. New Hampshire Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 8:41 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (13-13) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-19) at Cross Insurance Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-50 and heavily favors Maine to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.
The Black Bears are coming off of a 53-50 loss to Albany in their last game on Saturday.
Maine vs. New Hampshire Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
Maine vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 67, New Hampshire 50
Maine Schedule Analysis
- When the Black Bears took down the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 107 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 60-58, it was their signature win of the year thus far.
- Against Quadrant 4 teams, Maine is 11-3 (.786%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.
Maine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 149) on November 21
- 50-49 at home over Albany (No. 199) on January 28
- 73-57 over Niagara (No. 245) on November 26
- 71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 275) on January 14
- 88-60 at home over Army (No. 282) on December 11
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears have been outscored by 1.3 points per game (scoring 58.3 points per game to rank 308th in college basketball while allowing 59.6 per outing to rank 61st in college basketball) and have a -35 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Maine is posting 60.0 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its overall average (58.3 points per game) is 1.7 PPG lower.
- Offensively the Black Bears have played better in home games this year, putting up 60.0 points per game, compared to 56.4 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, Maine is giving up 56.5 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 61.2.
- On offense, the Black Bears have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 55.6 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 58.3 they've put up over the course of this year.
