Wednesday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (13-13) and the New Hampshire Wildcats (7-19) at Cross Insurance Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 67-50 and heavily favors Maine to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Black Bears are coming off of a 53-50 loss to Albany in their last game on Saturday.

Maine vs. New Hampshire Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Maine vs. New Hampshire Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 67, New Hampshire 50

Maine Schedule Analysis

When the Black Bears took down the James Madison Dukes, who are ranked No. 107 in our computer rankings, on November 7 by a score of 60-58, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

Against Quadrant 4 teams, Maine is 11-3 (.786%) -- tied for the 43rd-most wins.

Maine 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 149) on November 21

50-49 at home over Albany (No. 199) on January 28

73-57 over Niagara (No. 245) on November 26

71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 275) on January 14

88-60 at home over Army (No. 282) on December 11

Maine Performance Insights