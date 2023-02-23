Having won four in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1 to watch as the Bruins and the Kraken hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Bruins vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/12/2023 Bruins Kraken 3-0 SEA

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 115 total goals (only 2.0 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Bruins' 208 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 56 41 35 76 79 36 38.5% Brad Marchand 48 17 32 49 55 21 40% David Krejci 51 12 33 45 30 12 49.1% Patrice Bergeron 56 20 21 41 16 31 60.7% Charlie McAvoy 43 4 34 38 28 18 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have conceded 175 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the NHL.

The Kraken are seventh in the league in scoring (197 goals, 3.5 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players