Having won four in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 10:00 PM ET.

You can turn on ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1 to watch as the Bruins and the Kraken hit the ice.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, ROOT Sports NW, NESN, and SN1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Bruins vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
1/12/2023 Bruins Kraken 3-0 SEA

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have conceded 115 total goals (only 2.0 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
  • The Bruins' 208 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the NHL.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.1 goals per game (21 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 56 41 35 76 79 36 38.5%
Brad Marchand 48 17 32 49 55 21 40%
David Krejci 51 12 33 45 30 12 49.1%
Patrice Bergeron 56 20 21 41 16 31 60.7%
Charlie McAvoy 43 4 34 38 28 18 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • The Kraken have conceded 175 total goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the NHL.
  • The Kraken are seventh in the league in scoring (197 goals, 3.5 per game).
  • Over the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 4-5-1 record.
  • Defensively, the Kraken have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.5 goals-per-game average (25 total) over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Eberle 57 13 32 45 23 43 44.9%
Matthew Beniers 55 18 22 40 31 37 43.5%
Jared McCann 54 26 14 40 17 38 32.8%
Vince Dunn 57 9 31 40 40 35 -
Andre Burakovsky 49 13 26 39 17 31 0%

