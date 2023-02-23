How to Watch the Celtics vs. Pacers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics (42-17) square off against the Indiana Pacers (26-34) on February 23, 2023.
Celtics vs. Pacers Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: NBA League Pass
Celtics Stats Insights
- This season, the Celtics have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.3% lower than the 47.7% of shots the Pacers' opponents have knocked down.
- Boston is 27-1 when it shoots better than 47.7% from the field.
- The Celtics are the sixth best rebounding team in the league, the Pacers rank 24th.
- The Celtics put up 117.9 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 117.1 the Pacers give up.
- Boston has a 29-2 record when putting up more than 117.1 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Celtics are averaging 7.1 more points per game (121.2) than they are away from home (114.1).
- Boston is allowing 111.8 points per game in home games. In road games, it is allowing 111.6.
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics have fared better in home games this year, draining 16.1 threes per game with a 37.8% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Out
|Face
