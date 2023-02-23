The Boston Celtics, Jaylen Brown included, take on the Indiana Pacers on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 106-99 win versus the 76ers, Brown tallied four points.

In this article, we dig into Brown's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Pacers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 26.5 24.5 Rebounds 6.5 7.0 7.0 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.0 PRA 34.5 36.7 34.5 PR 31.5 33.5 31.5 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Pacers

Brown has taken 20.2 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 18.7% and 19.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.5 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Pacers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9.

Giving up 117.1 points per game, the Pacers are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Pacers allow 45.6 rebounds per contest, ranking 26th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Pacers have given up 26.3 per game, 27th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Pacers have given up 12.6 makes per game, 19th in the league.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Pacers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/21/2022 36 19 10 2 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.