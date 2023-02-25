Having won five in a row, the Boston Bruins visit the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

The Canucks' matchup with the Bruins can be seen on ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Bruins vs. Canucks Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/13/2022 Bruins Canucks 5-2 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 120 total goals (only 2.1 per game), ranking first in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 214 total goals (3.8 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 57 42 36 78 79 36 42.9% Brad Marchand 49 18 33 51 56 22 41.7% David Krejci 52 13 34 47 30 12 48.6% Patrice Bergeron 57 21 22 43 16 32 61.1% Charlie McAvoy 44 4 36 40 29 18 -

Canucks Stats & Trends

The Canucks concede 4.0 goals per game (231 in total), 31st in the league.

The Canucks' 195 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them ninth in the league.

In their last 10 games, the Canucks are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Canucks have given up 4.0 goals per game (40 total) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) during that span.

Canucks Key Players