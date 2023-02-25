The Boston Bruins (44-8-5, on a five-game winning streak) visit the Vancouver Canucks (23-30-5) at Rogers Arena. The game on Saturday, February 25 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP.

Bruins vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP

ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Bruins (-255) Canucks (+215) 6.5

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 47 times this season, and have finished 38-9 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -255 or shorter, Boston has gone 12-2 (winning 85.7%).

The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.8% in this contest.

Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 24 times.

Bruins vs. Canucks Rankings

Bruins Total (Rank) Canucks Total (Rank) 214 (2nd) Goals 195 (9th) 120 (1st) Goals Allowed 231 (31st) 46 (6th) Power Play Goals 45 (8th) 27 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 56 (30th)

Bruins Advanced Stats

Boston went over in four of its last 10 games.

The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Bruins offense's 214 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.

The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 120 (just 2.1 per game).

Their +94 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.

