Bruins vs. Canucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Bruins (44-8-5, on a five-game winning streak) visit the Vancouver Canucks (23-30-5) at Rogers Arena. The game on Saturday, February 25 begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP.
Bruins vs. Canucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, CITY, SNW, and SNP
- Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Bruins (-255)
|Canucks (+215)
|6.5
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Bruins Betting Insights
- The Bruins have been favored on the moneyline 47 times this season, and have finished 38-9 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -255 or shorter, Boston has gone 12-2 (winning 85.7%).
- The Bruins have an implied moneyline win probability of 71.8% in this contest.
- Boston's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 24 times.
Bruins vs. Canucks Rankings
|Bruins Total (Rank)
|Canucks Total (Rank)
|214 (2nd)
|Goals
|195 (9th)
|120 (1st)
|Goals Allowed
|231 (31st)
|46 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (8th)
|27 (2nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|56 (30th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Bruins with DraftKings.
Bruins Advanced Stats
- Boston went over in four of its last 10 games.
- The Bruins' past 10 games have averaged 0.6 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.
- In their past 10 games, the Bruins are putting up 0.9 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.
- The Bruins offense's 214 total goals (3.8 per game) are ranked second in the NHL this year.
- The Bruins have given up the fewest goals in league action this season with 120 (just 2.1 per game).
- Their +94 goal differential is top-ranked in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.