Jaylen Brown and the rest of the Boston Celtics will be taking on the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on February 23, Brown produced 30 points and 11 rebounds in a 142-138 win against the Pacers.

In this piece we'll examine Brown's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 26.6 25.6 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.6 Assists 2.5 3.2 3.0 PRA 34.5 36.9 36.2 PR 31.5 33.7 33.2 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.9



Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the 76ers

Brown has taken 20.3 shots per game this season and made 9.9 per game, which account for 18.8% and 19.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.5 per game.

Brown's Celtics average 102 possessions per game, which ranks 18th among NBA teams, while the 76ers are one of the league's slowest with 100.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the 76ers have allowed 110.4 points per game, which is third-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the 76ers are sixth in the league, conceding 42.1 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the 76ers are ranked sixth in the NBA, conceding 23.8 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the 76ers have given up 11.1 makes per game, second in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/8/2023 18 4 2 3 0 0 0 10/18/2022 39 35 3 2 4 1 2

