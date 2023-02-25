Maine vs. Binghamton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game at Cross Insurance Center has the Maine Black Bears (14-13) taking on the Binghamton Bearcats (13-15) at 1:00 PM ET (on February 25). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 65-55 win as our model heavily favors Maine.
The Black Bears enter this matchup following an 80-67 win over New Hampshire on Wednesday.
Maine vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Maine vs. Binghamton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 65, Binghamton 55
Maine Schedule Analysis
- On November 7 against the James Madison Dukes, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 100) in our computer rankings, the Black Bears secured their best win of the season, a 60-58 victory on the road.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Maine is 12-3 (.800%) -- tied for the 33rd-most wins.
Maine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 156) on November 21
- 50-49 at home over Albany (No. 200) on January 28
- 73-57 over Niagara (No. 242) on November 26
- 88-60 at home over Army (No. 280) on December 11
- 71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 282) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears score 59.1 points per game (293rd in college basketball) and allow 59.9 (63rd in college basketball) for a -22 scoring differential overall.
- Maine's offense has been more effective in America East games this year, posting 61.3 points per contest, compared to its season average of 59.1 PPG.
- The Black Bears are averaging 61.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are averaging 56.4 points per contest.
- Defensively, Maine has been better in home games this year, allowing 57.4 points per game, compared to 61.2 on the road.
- The Black Bears have been scoring 58.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 59.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.