Having taken six straight, the Boston Bruins visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league action, conceding 121 total goals (just 2.1 per game).

The Bruins score the third-most goals in the league (217 total, 3.7 per game).

In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 36 goals during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 58 42 36 78 79 38 42.9% Brad Marchand 50 19 33 52 56 22 40.5% David Krejci 53 13 35 48 30 12 48.5% Patrice Bergeron 58 21 23 44 16 32 61.3% Charlie McAvoy 45 4 36 40 29 18 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

The Oilers have given up 197 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.

The Oilers have scored 230 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the league.

Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have gone 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players