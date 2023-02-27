Having taken six straight, the Boston Bruins visit the Edmonton Oilers on Monday, beginning at 8:30 PM ET.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest unit in league action, conceding 121 total goals (just 2.1 per game).
  • The Bruins score the third-most goals in the league (217 total, 3.7 per game).
  • In their past 10 games, the Bruins are 7-2-1 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have scored 36 goals during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 58 42 36 78 79 38 42.9%
Brad Marchand 50 19 33 52 56 22 40.5%
David Krejci 53 13 35 48 30 12 48.5%
Patrice Bergeron 58 21 23 44 16 32 61.3%
Charlie McAvoy 45 4 36 40 29 18 -

Oilers Stats & Trends

  • The Oilers have given up 197 total goals this season (3.3 per game), 20th in the NHL.
  • The Oilers have scored 230 goals (3.8 per game), No. 1 in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Oilers have gone 4-2-4 (50.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Oilers have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.3 goals-per-game average (43 total) over that stretch.

Oilers Key Players

Connor McDavid 60 48 65 113 63 59 51.6%
Leon Draisaitl 58 36 52 88 67 52 54%
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins 60 28 44 72 17 39 45.1%
Zach Hyman 59 28 41 69 25 29 55.6%
Tyson Barrie 60 10 33 43 27 23 -

