The Boston Celtics (44-18) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to meet the Cleveland Cavaliers (39-25) on Wednesday, March 1 at TD Garden, with the opening tip at 7:30 PM ET.

The Celtics fell in their last game 109-94 against the Knicks on Monday. In the losing effort, Malcolm Brogdon paced the Celtics with 22 points.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mike Muscala C Questionable Knee 6.6 3.2 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Cedi Osman: Questionable (Back)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Celtics Season Insights

The 117.7 points per game the Celtics put up are 11.2 more points than the Cavaliers allow (106.5).

Boston has a 41-11 record when scoring more than 106.5 points.

The Celtics have seen a decrease in scoring lately, racking up 115.5 points per game in their last 10 contests, 2.2 points fewer than the 117.7 they've scored this year.

Boston makes 15.9 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.2 more than its opponents (11.7). It is shooting 37.7% from deep (seventh-best in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 35.6%.

The Celtics' 115.7 points per 100 possessions on offense rank third in the NBA, and the 109.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank sixth in the league.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -6.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.