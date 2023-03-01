Derrick White's Boston Celtics match up versus the Cleveland Cavaliers at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

White, in his most recent game (February 27 loss against the Knicks) produced 13 points, six rebounds and four assists.

If you'd like to place a wager on White's props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 12.0 20.3 Rebounds 2.5 3.3 4.0 Assists 2.5 3.8 5.7 PRA -- 19.1 30 PR 14.5 15.3 24.3 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.9



Derrick White Insights vs. the Cavaliers

White is responsible for taking 10.2% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 9.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.3% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

White's opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 98.6 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 18th in possessions per game with 101.7.

Giving up 106.5 points per contest, the Cavaliers are the best team in the NBA defensively.

The Cavaliers concede 40.3 rebounds per game, ranking second in the league.

Giving up 22.9 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Cavaliers have allowed 11.4 makes per contest, third in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/2/2022 32 3 3 6 1 2 0 10/28/2022 22 9 1 1 1 0 2

