Maine vs. Binghamton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - America East Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (15-13) and Binghamton Bearcats (13-16) squaring off at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 66-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maine, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.
The Black Bears beat the Bearcats 69-65 on Saturday when they last played.
Maine vs. Binghamton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Maine vs. Binghamton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Maine 66, Binghamton 55
Maine Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Black Bears took down the James Madison Dukes 60-58 on November 7.
- Maine has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.
Maine 2022-23 Best Wins
- 61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 151) on November 21
- 50-49 at home over Albany (No. 201) on January 28
- 73-57 over Niagara (No. 220) on November 26
- 88-60 at home over Army (No. 280) on December 11
- 71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 281) on January 14
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Maine Performance Insights
- The Black Bears average 59.4 points per game (286th in college basketball) while allowing 60.1 per outing (70th in college basketball). They have a -18 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, Maine is putting up 61.8 points per game this year in conference matchups. To compare, its overall average (59.4 points per game) is 2.4 PPG lower.
- The Black Bears are posting 62.2 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 56.4 points per contest.
- Maine is ceding 58 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 3.2 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (61.2).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Black Bears have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 60.3 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 59.4 they've put up over the course of this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.