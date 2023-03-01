Wednesday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (15-13) and Binghamton Bearcats (13-16) squaring off at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 66-55 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Maine, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 1.

The Black Bears beat the Bearcats 69-65 on Saturday when they last played.

Maine vs. Binghamton Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine

Maine vs. Binghamton Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 66, Binghamton 55

Maine Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Black Bears took down the James Madison Dukes 60-58 on November 7.

Maine has 13 wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Maine 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 151) on November 21

50-49 at home over Albany (No. 201) on January 28

73-57 over Niagara (No. 220) on November 26

88-60 at home over Army (No. 280) on December 11

71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 281) on January 14

Maine Performance Insights