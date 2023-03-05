Celtics vs. Knicks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 5
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (38-27) are underdogs (+6.5) for an attempt to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (45-19) at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at TD Garden. The game airs on ESPN and NBCS-BOS.
Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, March 5, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Knicks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Knicks 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Knicks
- Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 6.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (226.5)
- The Knicks sport a 37-27-1 ATS record this season as opposed to the 32-29-3 mark of the Celtics.
- As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 1-2 against the spread compared to the 15-19-1 ATS record Boston puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
- Boston's games have gone over the total 51.6% of the time this season (33 out of 64), less often than New York's games have (35 out of 65).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 43-17, while the Knicks are 17-17 as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston sports a top-five offense this season, ranking fourth-best in the league with 117.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranks eighth with 112.1 points allowed per contest.
- The Celtics are dishing out 26.3 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, it's been a dominant stretch for the Celtics, who are sinking 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-best in NBA) and shooting 37.8% from three-point land (fifth-best).
- Boston has taken 52.6% two-pointers and 47.4% threes this year. Of the team's buckets, 62.3% are two-pointers and 37.7% are threes.
