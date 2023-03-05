When the Boston Celtics (45-19) and New York Knicks (38-27) play at TD Garden on Sunday at 7:30 PM ET, Jayson Tatum and Jalen Brunson will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Knicks

Game Day: Sunday, March 5

Sunday, March 5 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Celtics' Last Game

The Celtics dropped their previous game to the Nets, 115-105, on Friday. Jaylen Brown was their leading scorer with 35 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaylen Brown 35 5 4 3 1 3 Jayson Tatum 22 13 5 1 2 0 Derrick White 16 4 3 0 1 0

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum paces the Celtics with 30.2 points per contest (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.8 assists.

Brown is posting 26.5 points, 3.3 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.

Derrick White averages 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest. Defensively, he puts up 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon puts up 14.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Marcus Smart leads his squad in assists per contest (6.8), and also puts up 11.4 points and 3.4 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 23.3 8.4 5.8 0.8 0.9 2.4 Derrick White 18.1 3.4 5.7 0.6 1 2.5 Malcolm Brogdon 12.6 3.1 2.9 0.6 0.2 1.8 Al Horford 9.1 4.5 2 0.1 0.4 2.3 Robert Williams III 6.5 7.3 0.9 0.3 0.7 0

