Sunday's game at SEFCU Arena has the Albany Great Danes (21-10) taking on the Maine Black Bears (16-13) at 3:00 PM ET (on March 5). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 60-57 victory for Albany, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Black Bears' most recent game on Wednesday ended in a 64-54 win against Binghamton.

Maine vs. Albany Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

Maine vs. Albany Score Prediction

Prediction: Albany 60, Maine 57

Maine Schedule Analysis

The Black Bears took down the No. 106-ranked (according to our computer rankings) James Madison Dukes, 60-58, on November 7, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Maine has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the nation.

Maine 2022-23 Best Wins

61-59 at home over Northeastern (No. 133) on November 21

50-49 at home over Albany (No. 206) on January 28

73-57 over Niagara (No. 214) on November 26

71-54 at home over UMBC (No. 274) on January 14

88-60 at home over Army (No. 287) on December 11

Maine Performance Insights