Celtics vs. Cavaliers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (45-20) are 4.5-point underdogs against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) Monday, March 6, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 219.5.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|219.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston has played 48 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 219.5 points.
- Boston's contests this season have a 230.1-point average over/under, 10.6 more points than this game's total.
- Boston is 33-32-0 ATS this season.
- The Celtics have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Boston has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 219.5
|% of Games Over 219.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cavaliers
|31
|47%
|112.0
|229.7
|106.4
|218.8
|219.8
|Celtics
|48
|73.8%
|117.7
|229.7
|112.4
|218.8
|227.1
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- Boston has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Seven of the Celtics' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Boston has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 17-17-0 record) than away (.516, 16-15-0).
- The Celtics put up 11.3 more points per game (117.7) than the Cavaliers give up (106.4).
- When it scores more than 106.4 points, Boston is 31-23 against the spread and 42-12 overall.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cavaliers
|37-29
|20-11
|31-35
|Celtics
|33-32
|1-0
|34-31
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Point Insights
|Cavaliers
|Celtics
|112.0
|117.7
|25
|4
|29-10
|31-23
|29-10
|42-12
|106.4
|112.4
|1
|8
|34-19
|21-8
|37-16
|25-4
