Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (45-20) are 4.5-point underdogs against Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) Monday, March 6, 2023 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse. The matchup tips off at 7:00 PM ET on BSOH and NBCS-BOS. The matchup's point total is 219.5.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 219.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston has played 48 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 219.5 points.

Boston's contests this season have a 230.1-point average over/under, 10.6 more points than this game's total.

Boston is 33-32-0 ATS this season.

The Celtics have won in two of the four contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Boston has played as an underdog of +170 or more once this season and lost that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Cavaliers vs Celtics Total Facts Games Over 219.5 % of Games Over 219.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 31 47% 112.0 229.7 106.4 218.8 219.8 Celtics 48 73.8% 117.7 229.7 112.4 218.8 227.1

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

Boston has gone 6-4 in its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

Seven of the Celtics' last 10 contests have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Boston has a lower winning percentage at home (.500, 17-17-0 record) than away (.516, 16-15-0).

The Celtics put up 11.3 more points per game (117.7) than the Cavaliers give up (106.4).

When it scores more than 106.4 points, Boston is 31-23 against the spread and 42-12 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Celtics Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 37-29 20-11 31-35 Celtics 33-32 1-0 34-31

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Scoring Insights Cavaliers Celtics 112.0 Points Scored (PG) 117.7 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 4 29-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 31-23 29-10 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 42-12 106.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.4 1 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 34-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 21-8 37-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.