The Boston Celtics (45-20) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report, including Jayson Tatum, as they ready for a Monday, March 6 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-26) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, which tips at 7:00 PM ET.

The Celtics lost their last outing 131-129 in OT against the Knicks on Sunday. Tatum scored a team-leading 40 points for the Celtics in the loss.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jayson Tatum SF Questionable Knee 30.3 8.9 4.8 Al Horford C Out Back 9.8 6.3 2.7 Robert Williams III C Out Hamstring 8.4 8.6 1.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Donovan Mitchell: Questionable (Finger)

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and NBCS-BOS

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics put up an average of 117.7 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 106.4 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Boston has put together a 42-12 record in games it scores more than 106.4 points.

The Celtics are posting 119.5 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 1.8 more than their average for the season (117.7).

Boston makes 15.8 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 4.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 37.7% from beyond the arc (sixth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 35.4%.

The Celtics average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (third in league), and give up 109.5 points per 100 possessions (fifth in NBA).

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -8 218

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.