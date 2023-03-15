Al Horford could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Last time out, which was on March 13, Horford put up two points and two blocks in a 111-109 loss against the Rockets.

In this piece we'll dive into Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 12.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.3 6.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.2 PRA 19.5 18.9 22 PR 16.5 16.1 18.8 3PM 1.5 2.2 3.1



Al Horford Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 6.7% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.6 per contest.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 11.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Horford's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102.1 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Allowing 115.7 points per contest, the Timberwolves are the 18th-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

The Timberwolves give up 44.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 25th in the league.

The Timberwolves give up 25.2 assists per game, 13th-ranked in the league.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Al Horford vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 36 17 11 2 5 3 2

