Celtics vs. Timberwolves: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) host the Boston Celtics (47-22) after losing four straight home games. The Celtics are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 233.5.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-5.5
|233.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 30 times.
- The average total in Boston's games this season is 230.1, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Celtics have a 36-33-0 record against the spread this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 64 times this season and won 45, or 70.3%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 27 of its 41 games, or 65.9%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|30
|43.5%
|117.7
|233.4
|112.3
|228
|227.3
|Timberwolves
|31
|44.9%
|115.7
|233.4
|115.7
|228
|231.1
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics have gone 5-5 in their past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- Five of Celtics' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- Boston owns a worse record against the spread when playing at home (18-17-0) than it does on the road (18-16-0).
- The 117.7 points per game the Celtics score are just two more points than the Timberwolves allow (115.7).
- Boston is 27-15 against the spread and 36-6 overall when scoring more than 115.7 points.
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|36-33
|19-24
|36-33
|Timberwolves
|31-37
|8-6
|31-38
Celtics vs. Timberwolves Point Insights
|Celtics
|Timberwolves
|117.7
|115.7
|4
|10
|27-15
|22-16
|36-6
|24-15
|112.3
|115.7
|8
|18
|26-14
|22-18
|31-9
|28-13
