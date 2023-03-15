Derrick White and the Boston Celtics hit the court versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

White put up nine points in his last game, which ended in a 111-109 loss versus the Rockets.

With prop bets in place for White, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 12.1 14.0 Rebounds 4.5 3.4 3.9 Assists 3.5 3.9 3.9 PRA 22.5 19.4 21.8 PR 18.5 15.5 17.9 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.2



Derrick White Insights vs. the Timberwolves

White has taken 9.1 shots per game this season and made 4.2 per game, which account for 10.3% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 1.7 threes per game, or 10.8% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

White's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking sixth, averaging 104.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 102.1 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

The Timberwolves concede 115.7 points per contest, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Timberwolves have allowed 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves have allowed 25.2 per contest, 13th in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have given up 12.7 makes per game, 22nd in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 33 18 5 3 0 2 0

