Malcolm Brogdon plus his Boston Celtics teammates face off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on March 13, Brogdon put up 20 points and two steals in a 111-109 loss versus the Rockets.

In this piece we'll break down Brogdon's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 17.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.2 4.2 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.5 PRA 22.5 22.5 24.8 PR 18.5 18.9 21.3 3PM 1.5 2.0 2.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Malcolm Brogdon's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.7 per contest.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's Celtics average 102.1 possessions per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams, while the Timberwolves are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 104.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Timberwolves have given up 115.7 points per game, which is 18th-best in the league.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 25th-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at assists, the Timberwolves are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 25.2 per game.

The Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 17 6 4 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brogdon or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.