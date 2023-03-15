Marcus Smart and his Boston Celtics teammates will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last time out, a 111-109 loss to the Rockets, Smart put up six points and two steals.

If you'd like to place a bet on Smart's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 11.3 12.2 Rebounds 3.5 3.3 2.4 Assists 4.5 6.5 3.6 PRA 20.5 21.1 18.2 PR 15.5 14.6 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.1



Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Timberwolves

Smart has taken 9.7 shots per game this season and made 4.0 per game, which account for 8.3% and 7.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Smart is averaging 5.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.7% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Smart's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking sixth with 104.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.1.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the league, conceding 115.7 points per contest.

Allowing 44.9 rebounds per game, the Timberwolves are the 25th-ranked team in the NBA.

Allowing 25.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are the 13th-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Timberwolves are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

Marcus Smart vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/23/2022 38 6 7 10 2 0 3

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.