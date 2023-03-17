The Portland Trail Blazers (31-38) will lean on Damian Lillard (third in NBA, 32.3 points per game) to help them defeat Jayson Tatum (sixth in league, 30.1) and the Boston Celtics (48-22) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at Moda Center, at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Trail Blazers matchup.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Game Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS

ROOT Sports NW and NBCS-BOS Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Trail Blazers Betting Trends

The Celtics average 117.5 points per game (fourth in the league) while allowing 112.2 per contest (seventh in the NBA). They have a +373 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Trail Blazers have a -103 scoring differential, falling short by 1.5 points per game. They're putting up 114.4 points per game, 15th in the league, and are giving up 115.9 per outing to rank 19th in the NBA.

The two teams average 231.9 points per game combined, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 228.1 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has covered 36 times in 70 chances against the spread this season.

Portland has won 32 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.

Celtics and Trail Blazers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +330 +150 - Trail Blazers +100000 +50000 +950

