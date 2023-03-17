The No. 3 Gonzaga Bulldogs (28-5) and the No. 14 Grand Canyon Antelopes (24-11) will meet on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Gonzaga is favored by 15.5 points in the opening round matchup, which begins at 7:35 PM on truTV. Here are the insights you need when filling out your bracket for this 3-14 matchup. The over/under in the matchup is 156.5.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 7:35 PM ET

7:35 PM ET TV: truTV

truTV Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Gonzaga -15.5 156.5

Gonzaga vs Grand Canyon Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, the Bulldogs have put together a 13-17-0 record against the spread.

Gonzaga has been at least a -2000 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.

The implied probability of a win from the Bulldogs, based on the moneyline, is 95.2%.

Grand Canyon is 13-16-0 against the spread this year.

The Antelopes have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +950.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Grand Canyon has a 9.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Over/Under Stats

Games Over 156.5 % of Games Over 156.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Gonzaga 17 56.7% 87.5 162.8 72.9 139.7 155.1 Grand Canyon 6 20.7% 75.3 162.8 66.8 139.7 134.9

Additional Gonzaga vs Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

Gonzaga has gone 9-1 in its last 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.

Eight of Bulldogs' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

Grand Canyon has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Antelopes have hit the over seven times.

The Bulldogs put up 20.7 more points per game (87.5) than the Antelopes allow (66.8).

Gonzaga is 12-13 against the spread and 25-3 overall when scoring more than 66.8 points.

The Antelopes score an average of 75.3 points per game, just 2.4 more points than the 72.9 the Bulldogs give up.

Grand Canyon is 6-7 against the spread and 14-3 overall when it scores more than 72.9 points.

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Gonzaga 13-17-0 6-6 17-13-0 Grand Canyon 13-16-0 0-0 21-8-0

Gonzaga vs. Grand Canyon Home/Away Splits

Gonzaga Grand Canyon 14-1 Home Record 14-4 7-2 Away Record 5-5 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 2-7-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 92.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 9-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

