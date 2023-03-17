How to Watch the Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6) and the No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions (21-9) battle on Friday to compete for a place in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The first round matchup starts at 4:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Iowa vs. SE Louisiana Scoring Comparison
- The Lions score 8.6 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (71.3).
- SE Louisiana is 7-0 when it scores more than 71.3 points.
- Iowa's record is 10-0 when it allows fewer than 62.7 points.
- The Hawkeyes average 33.0 more points per game (87.5) than the Lions give up (54.5).
- Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 54.5 points.
- When SE Louisiana allows fewer than 87.5 points, it is 19-8.
- The Hawkeyes are making 50.9% of their shots from the field, 9.9% higher than the Lions allow to opponents (41.0%).
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Purdue
|W 69-58
|Target Center
|3/4/2023
|Maryland
|W 89-84
|Target Center
|3/5/2023
|Ohio State
|W 105-72
|Target Center
|3/17/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
SE Louisiana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/1/2023
|@ Houston Christian
|W 66-45
|Sharp Gymnasium
|3/8/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 60-58
|The Legacy Center
|3/9/2023
|Lamar
|W 66-57
|The Legacy Center
|3/17/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
