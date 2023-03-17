The No. 6 seed Kentucky Wildcats (21-11) will aim to beat the No. 11 seed Providence Friars (21-11) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. This matchup tips off at 7:10 PM.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Providence matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Providence Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

How to Watch on TV: CBS

Kentucky vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Kentucky vs. Providence Betting Trends

Kentucky has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total 20 out of 32 times this season.

Providence is 17-11-1 ATS this year.

So far this year, 15 out of the Friars' 29 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), Kentucky is 14th-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 21st-best, according to computer rankings.

The Wildcats have experienced the 66th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +900 at the start of the season to +4000.

Based on its moneyline odds, Kentucky has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

Providence Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Friars have experienced the 36th-biggest change this season, falling from +11000 at the start to +25000.

The implied probability of Providence winning the national championship, based on its +25000 moneyline odds, is 0.4%.

