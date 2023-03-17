Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the No. 5-seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) take the court against the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest tips off at 2:00 PM, on TBS.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5)
|122.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-4)
|123
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|123.5
|-175
|+145
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 17-13-2 ATS record so far this year.
- In the Gaels' 32 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.
- VCU has won 17 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 17 times.
- Rams games have gone over the point total 14 out of 34 times this year.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 16th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
- The Gaels were +15000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now moved up to +5000, which is the 43rd-biggest change in the country.
- With odds of +5000, Saint Mary's (CA) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Rams' national championship odds have dropped from +20000 at the start of the season to +50000, the 20th-biggest change among all teams.
- VCU has a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
