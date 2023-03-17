An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 1-seed Stanford Cardinal (28-5) play against the No. 16 seed Sacred Heart Pioneers (19-13) on Friday at Maples Pavilion. The matchup starts at 7:30 PM.

Stanford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: ESPN

Stanford vs. Sacred Heart Scoring Comparison

The Pioneers' 62.7 points per game are only 4.1 more points than the 58.6 the Cardinal allow.

When it scores more than 58.6 points, Sacred Heart is 14-5.

Stanford has a 19-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.7 points.

The 76.5 points per game the Cardinal score are 18.2 more points than the Pioneers allow (58.3).

Stanford has a 26-3 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Sacred Heart has a 15-11 record when giving up fewer than 76.5 points.

The Cardinal shoot 45.7% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Pioneers concede defensively.

The Pioneers' 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is 3.2 higher than the Cardinal have conceded.

Stanford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/25/2023 @ Utah L 84-78 Jon M. Huntsman Center 3/2/2023 Oregon W 76-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/3/2023 UCLA L 69-65 Michelob ULTRA Arena 3/17/2023 Sacred Heart - Maples Pavilion

Sacred Heart Schedule