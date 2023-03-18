The No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) take on the No. 8 seed Maryland Terrapins (22-12) with a Sweet 16 spot in the South Region of the bracket on the line on Saturday at Legacy Arena at BJCC.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Alabama vs. Maryland matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: TBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Alabama vs. Maryland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Alabama vs. Maryland Betting Trends

Alabama has won 20 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 15 times.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.

Maryland has won 21 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 11 times.

In the Terrapins' 32 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +500

+500 Alabama's national championship odds (+500) place it just second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is best.

Oddsmakers have moved the Crimson Tide's national championship odds up from +5000 at the start of the season to +500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 62nd-biggest change.

With odds of +500, Alabama has been given a 16.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Maryland Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Terrapins were +15000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now moved up to +8000, which is the 55th-biggest change in the country.

Maryland has a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.