Saturday's contest that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (30-5) versus the Maryland Terrapins (22-12) at Legacy Arena at BJCC has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Alabama, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Maryland projects to cover the 8.5-point spread in its matchup against Alabama. The over/under is listed at 144.5, and the two sides are projected to fall short of that total.

Alabama vs. Maryland Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Birmingham, Alabama

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Legacy Arena at BJCC

Legacy Arena at BJCC Line: Alabama -8.5

Alabama -8.5 Point Total: 144.5

144.5 Moneyline (To Win): Alabama -450, Maryland +350

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Alabama vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 75, Maryland 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Maryland

Pick ATS: Maryland (+8.5)



Maryland (+8.5) Pick OU: Under (144.5)



Alabama has put together a 20-12-0 record against the spread this season, while Maryland is 20-11-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Crimson Tide are 15-17-0 and the Terrapins are 11-20-0. The two teams combine to score 152.9 points per game, 8.4 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, Alabama is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Maryland has gone 6-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide's +486 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.6 points per game (fourth in college basketball) while giving up 68.7 per contest (138th in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 8.1 boards on average. It collects 41 rebounds per game, which ranks first in college basketball, while its opponents grab 32.9 per outing.

Alabama knocks down 10.2 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in college basketball) while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc (175th in college basketball). It is making 4.6 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game while shooting 28.3%.

The Crimson Tide's 97.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 81st in college basketball, and the 81.1 points they allow per 100 possessions rank fifth in college basketball.

Alabama has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (314th in college basketball play), 2.2 more than the 11.2 it forces on average (255th in college basketball).

Maryland Performance Insights

The Terrapins put up 70.3 points per game (204th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (25th in college basketball). They have a +240 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Maryland wins the rebound battle by two boards on average. It records 31.1 rebounds per game, 228th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.1.

Maryland connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) at a 33% rate (241st in college basketball), compared to the 5.6 per game its opponents make, at a 32.4% rate.

Maryland has committed 10.1 turnovers per game (26th in college basketball) while forcing 11.1 (261st in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.