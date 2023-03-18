A matchup featuring two leaders in the NHL is on the table for Saturday at 2:00 PM ET, when the Boston Bruins (51-11-5) visit the Minnesota Wild (39-21-8) at Xcel Energy Center.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX as the Bruins square off against the Wild.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, NESN, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bruins vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/22/2022 Bruins Wild 4-3 (F/OT) BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in league play, allowing 145 total goals (just 2.2 per game).

The Bruins score the second-most goals in the NHL (249 total, 3.7 per game).

Over the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 7-3-0 (85.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 35 goals over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 67 46 43 89 91 43 40% Brad Marchand 59 20 36 56 62 26 37% David Krejci 62 13 40 53 33 14 48.7% Patrice Bergeron 67 24 25 49 18 35 60.8% Pavel Zacha 67 18 29 47 27 26 40.9%

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild concede 2.6 goals per game (179 in total), the third-fewest in the league.

With 196 goals (2.9 per game), the Wild have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.

In their last 10 games, the Wild have gone 7-0-3 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Wild Key Players