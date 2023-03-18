Celtics vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) are 4.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-22) Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.
Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Celtics
|-4.5
|233.5
Celtics Betting Records & Stats
- Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 31 times.
- The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Celtics are 37-34-0 against the spread this season.
- Boston has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 47, or 71.2%, of those games.
- This season, Boston has won 33 of its 47 games, or 70.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.
Celtics vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Celtics
|31
|43.7%
|117.6
|234.8
|112.2
|229.4
|227.5
|Jazz
|35
|50.7%
|117.2
|234.8
|117.2
|229.4
|231.2
Additional Celtics Insights & Trends
- The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.
- Five of Celtics' last 10 outings have hit the over.
- Boston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-17-0) than it has in home games (18-17-0).
- The Celtics put up 117.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 117.2 the Jazz give up.
- Boston is 25-10 against the spread and 32-3 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.
Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Celtics
|37-34
|22-27
|37-34
|Jazz
|39-30
|16-5
|40-29
Celtics vs. Jazz Point Insights
|Celtics
|Jazz
|117.6
|117.2
|4
|6
|25-10
|32-13
|32-3
|29-16
|112.2
|117.2
|7
|22
|28-19
|24-11
|36-11
|21-14
