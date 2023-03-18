How to Watch the Celtics vs. Jazz Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 18
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) battle the Boston Celtics (49-22) on March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Jazz and Celtics, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Celtics vs. Jazz Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 47.5% the Jazz allow to opponents.
- Boston is 33-2 when it shoots better than 47.5% from the field.
- The Celtics are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Jazz sit at sixth.
- The Celtics put up only 0.4 more points per game (117.6) than the Jazz allow (117.2).
- Boston is 32-3 when scoring more than 117.2 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively the Celtics have fared better at home this year, posting 120.7 points per game, compared to 114.7 per game away from home.
- Boston is giving up 111.9 points per game this year at home, which is 0.5 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (112.4).
- At home, the Celtics are draining 0.5 more threes per game (16.1) than on the road (15.6). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.8%) compared to away from home (37.2%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Robert Williams III
|Out
|Hamstring
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Achilles
|Payton Pritchard
|Out
|Heel
