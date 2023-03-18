The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 2:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

Duke has compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games this season have hit the over.

Tennessee has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.

Volunteers games have hit the over 13 out of 34 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Duke is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (13th-best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2500

+2500 The Volunteers were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.

With odds of +2500, Tennessee has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

