The No. 5 seed Duke Blue Devils (27-8) and the No. 4 seed Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) will square off in the NCAA Tournament with a place in the Sweet 16 of the East Region bracket on the line on Saturday at Amway Center, beginning at 2:40 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Duke vs. Tennessee matchup.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:40 PM ET
  • Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Duke vs. Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Duke Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Duke (-3.5) 128.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Duke (-3.5) 128.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings

Duke vs. Tennessee Betting Trends

  • Duke has compiled a 16-19-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • A total of 14 out of the Blue Devils' 35 games this season have hit the over.
  • Tennessee has covered 17 times in 34 chances against the spread this year.
  • Volunteers games have hit the over 13 out of 34 times this year.

Duke Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Duke is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) than its computer ranking (13th-best).
  • Sportsbooks have moved the Blue Devils' national championship odds down from +1600 at the start of the season to +2000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 80th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Duke has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

Tennessee Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2500
  • The Volunteers were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and are now the same.
  • With odds of +2500, Tennessee has been given a 3.8% chance of winning the national championship.

