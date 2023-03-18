Saturday's game between the Tennessee Volunteers (24-10) and Duke Blue Devils (27-8) squaring off at Amway Center has a projected final score of 67-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Tennessee, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:40 PM ET on March 18.

According to our computer prediction, Tennessee is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) versus Duke. The two teams are expected to go over the 128.5 over/under.

Duke vs. Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023

Saturday, March 18, 2023 Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Amway Center Line: Duke -3.5

Duke -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): Duke -175, Tennessee +145

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Duke vs. Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 67, Duke 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Duke vs. Tennessee

Pick ATS: Tennessee (+3.5)



Tennessee (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



Duke has gone 16-18-0 against the spread, while Tennessee's ATS record this season is 16-16-0. The Blue Devils are 13-21-0 and the Volunteers are 14-18-0 in terms of hitting the over. The teams combine to score 144 points per game, 15.5 more points than this matchup's total. Duke is 7-3 against the spread and 10-0 overall in its last 10 games, while Tennessee has gone 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Put your picks to the test and bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils have a +315 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.0 points per game. They're putting up 72.6 points per game to rank 156th in college basketball and are allowing 63.6 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.

Duke records 35.9 rebounds per game (13th in college basketball) while conceding 27.8 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 8.1 boards per game.

Duke connects on 6.8 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.2. It shoots 33.7% from deep while its opponents hit 30.1% from long range.

The Blue Devils average 96.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (101st in college basketball), and give up 84.8 points per 100 possessions (29th in college basketball).

Duke and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Blue Devils commit 11.4 per game (132nd in college basketball) and force 10.5 (304th in college basketball play).

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +457 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.5 points per game. They're putting up 71.4 points per game, 184th in college basketball, and are giving up 57.9 per outing to rank third in college basketball.

Tennessee records 35.6 rebounds per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 28.3 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.3 boards per game.

Tennessee hits 7.7 three-pointers per game (137th in college basketball) while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc (259th in college basketball). It is making 1.9 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game at 26.4%.

Tennessee has committed 11.5 turnovers per game (143rd in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than the 14.0 it forces (46th in college basketball).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.