The No. 15 seed Princeton Tigers (22-8) head into their second round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 7 seed Missouri Tigers (25-9) on Saturday at 6:10 PM. The winner will advance to the Sweet 16 in the South Region bracket.

Missouri vs. Princeton Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: TNT

Missouri Stats Insights

This season, the Missouri Tigers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.3% higher than the 42.1% of shots the Princeton Tigers' opponents have made.

In games Missouri shoots higher than 42.1% from the field, it is 21-1 overall.

The Princeton Tigers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Missouri Tigers sit at 355th.

The Missouri Tigers average 11.3 more points per game (79.4) than the Princeton Tigers give up (68.1).

When Missouri totals more than 68.1 points, it is 21-0.

Princeton Stats Insights

The Princeton Tigers' 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Missouri Tigers have given up to their opponents (44.6%).

Princeton has put together a 10-5 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.6% from the field.

The Princeton Tigers are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Missouri Tigers sit at 255th.

The Princeton Tigers put up an average of 75.4 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 74.3 the Missouri Tigers allow to opponents.

Princeton is 17-4 when allowing fewer than 79.4 points.

Missouri Home & Away Comparison

At home, Missouri is averaging 10.3 more points per game (83.6) than it is when playing on the road (73.3).

The Missouri Tigers allow 74.5 points per game at home this year, compared to 76.6 in away games.

When playing at home, Missouri is sinking 0.7 more treys per game (9.5) than in away games (8.8). It also owns a higher three-point percentage at home (36.1%) compared to on the road (33.8%).

Princeton Home & Away Comparison

At home, Princeton scores 81.4 points per game. On the road, it averages 72.4.

At home the Princeton Tigers are conceding 71.6 points per game, 5.1 more than they are on the road (66.5).

Princeton makes more 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (8.4). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35%) than on the road (34.3%).

Missouri Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/10/2023 Tennessee W 79-71 Bridgestone Arena 3/11/2023 Alabama L 72-61 Bridgestone Arena 3/16/2023 Utah State W 76-65 Golden 1 Center 3/18/2023 Princeton - Golden 1 Center

Princeton Schedule