Saturday's game that pits the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (21-11) versus the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (19-12) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Oklahoma State. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 18.

Last time out, the Cowgirls lost 64-57 to Texas on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Oklahoma State vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 71, Miami (FL) 69

Oklahoma State Schedule Analysis

The Cowgirls defeated the No. 15 Texas Longhorns in an 86-82 win on January 7, which was their signature win of the season.

The Cowgirls have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Oklahoma State has eight wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

Oklahoma State 2022-23 Best Wins

86-82 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on January 7

73-68 at home over Iowa State (No. 13) on February 22

79-77 over Florida State (No. 25) on November 24

77-56 at home over Baylor (No. 36) on February 11

70-65 on the road over Baylor (No. 36) on January 11

Miami (FL) Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on January 8, the Hurricanes registered their signature win of the season, a 77-66 home victory.

The Hurricanes have tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (four), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

Miami (FL) 2022-23 Best Wins

77-66 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on January 8

62-58 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll) on January 5

86-82 at home over Florida State (No. 25) on February 9

69-66 on the road over Clemson (No. 60) on February 2

59-54 at home over Clemson (No. 60) on February 16

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Oklahoma State Performance Insights

The Cowgirls' +235 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 75.8 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 68.4 per outing (279th in college basketball).

Oklahoma State is averaging 75.4 points per game this season in conference games, which is 0.4 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.8).

The Cowgirls average 79.8 points per game at home, compared to 73.4 points per game on the road, a difference of 6.4 points per contest.

In home games, Oklahoma State is ceding 7.0 fewer points per game (66.1) than on the road (73.1).

The Cowgirls have been scoring 70.9 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's a little lower than the 75.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.

Miami (FL) Performance Insights