UCLA vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 2 seed UCLA Bruins (30-5) attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 7 seed Northwestern Wildcats (22-11) on Saturday at Golden 1 Center, tipping off at 8:40 PM.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCLA vs. Northwestern matchup.
UCLA vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
UCLA vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UCLA Moneyline
|Northwestern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UCLA (-7.5)
|127.5
|-375
|+290
|DraftKings
|UCLA (-7.5)
|127.5
|-360
|+295
UCLA vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- UCLA is 20-13-2 ATS this season.
- The Bruins and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 16 out of 35 times this season.
- Northwestern has compiled a 19-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- So far this year, 12 out of the Wildcats' 31 games with an over/under have hit the over.
UCLA Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +900
- UCLA's national championship odds (+900) place it just third-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is second-best.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Bruins have experienced the 76th-biggest change this season, improving from +1600 at the start to +900.
- With odds of +900, UCLA has been given a 10% chance of winning the national championship.
Northwestern Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- The Wildcats have experienced the 24th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +50000 at the start of the season to +25000.
- Northwestern has a 0.4% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
