When the UCLA Bruins and Northwestern Wildcats square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at Golden 1 Center on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Boo Buie will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch UCLA vs. Northwestern

Game Day: Saturday, March 18

Saturday, March 18 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California TV: TNT

UCLA's Last Game

UCLA was victorious in its previous game versus UNC Asheville, 86-53, on Thursday. Amari Bailey led the way with 17 points, and also had four rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Amari Bailey 17 4 6 3 0 0 Jaime Jaquez Jr. 17 8 1 5 0 0 David Singleton 11 2 3 1 1 3

Northwestern's Last Game

Northwestern won its previous game against Boise State, 75-67, on Thursday. Buie led the way with 22 points, plus five boards and five assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Boo Buie 22 5 5 0 0 1 Chase Audige 20 6 2 4 0 3 Ty Berry 13 6 0 0 0 3

UCLA Players to Watch

Jaquez paces the Bruins with 17.3 points per contest and 8.1 rebounds, while also averaging 2.3 assists.

Tyger Campbell leads his team in assists per game (4.8), and also averages 13.4 points and 2.6 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jaylen Clark posts 13 points, 6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 2.6 steals (sixth in the country) and 0.3 blocked shots.

Adem Bona is putting up 7.8 points, 0.8 assists and 5.4 rebounds per contest.

David Singleton puts up 9.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Northwestern Players to Watch

The Wildcats receive 14 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game from Chase Audige.

Ty Berry gives the Wildcats 8.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also posts 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Matthew Nicholson is posting a team-leading 5.3 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 6 points and 1.2 assists, making 59% of his shots from the field.

The Wildcats get 7.8 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Brooks Barnhizer.

UCLA Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaime Jaquez Jr. 19.8 8.4 1.8 1.3 0.2 0.9 Tyger Campbell 15.4 3.2 4.8 1.5 0 1.5 Amari Bailey 11.3 5 2.2 1.2 0.2 0.5 Adem Bona 5.4 5.1 0.6 0.3 1.9 0 Jaylen Clark 7.2 2.6 1.1 1.3 0.2 0.5

Northwestern Top Performers (Last 10 Games)