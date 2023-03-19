How to Watch the Bruins vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 19
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Having lost three in a row at home, the Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.
You can watch ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet to catch the action as the Sabres look to knock off the Bruins.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/2/2023
|Bruins
|Sabres
|7-1 BOS
|12/31/2022
|Bruins
|Sabres
|4-3 (F/OT) BUF
|11/12/2022
|Sabres
|Bruins
|3-1 BOS
Bruins Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL play, allowing 147 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
- The Bruins' 254 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|68
|47
|44
|91
|91
|43
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|60
|20
|39
|59
|62
|27
|36.2%
|David Krejci
|63
|14
|40
|54
|33
|14
|48.7%
|Patrice Bergeron
|68
|25
|26
|51
|18
|35
|60.7%
|Pavel Zacha
|68
|18
|30
|48
|27
|26
|40.9%
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres' total of 247 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
- With 247 goals (3.6 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's third-best offense.
- In their last 10 games, the Sabres are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|68
|42
|45
|87
|32
|39
|42.8%
|Jeff Skinner
|65
|29
|38
|67
|35
|34
|47.9%
|Alex Tuch
|60
|30
|34
|64
|25
|45
|49%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|64
|14
|48
|62
|55
|38
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|67
|26
|31
|57
|17
|33
|48.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.