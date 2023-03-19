Having lost three in a row at home, the Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET.

You can watch ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet to catch the action as the Sabres look to knock off the Bruins.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, TVAS, NESN, MSG-B, and SportsNet
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Bruins vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/2/2023 Bruins Sabres 7-1 BOS
12/31/2022 Bruins Sabres 4-3 (F/OT) BUF
11/12/2022 Sabres Bruins 3-1 BOS

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in NHL play, allowing 147 total goals (just 2.2 per game).
  • The Bruins' 254 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 2.4 goals per game (24 total) over those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.7 goals per game (37 total) during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 68 47 44 91 91 43 40%
Brad Marchand 60 20 39 59 62 27 36.2%
David Krejci 63 14 40 54 33 14 48.7%
Patrice Bergeron 68 25 26 51 18 35 60.7%
Pavel Zacha 68 18 30 48 27 26 40.9%

Sabres Stats & Trends

  • The Sabres' total of 247 goals allowed (3.6 per game) is 26th in the NHL.
  • With 247 goals (3.6 per game), the Sabres have the NHL's third-best offense.
  • In their last 10 games, the Sabres are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Sabres have allowed 42 goals (4.2 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that span.

Sabres Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tage Thompson 68 42 45 87 32 39 42.8%
Jeff Skinner 65 29 38 67 35 34 47.9%
Alex Tuch 60 30 34 64 25 45 49%
Rasmus Dahlin 64 14 48 62 55 38 -
Dylan Cozens 67 26 31 57 17 33 48.8%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.