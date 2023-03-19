The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (27-6) will look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 10 seed Georgia Lady Bulldogs (22-11) on Sunday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, starting at 3:00 PM.

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: ABC

Iowa vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Lady Bulldogs score only 3.4 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Hawkeyes give up to opponents (70.5).

Georgia is 9-3 when it scores more than 70.5 points.

Iowa is 13-0 when it allows fewer than 67.1 points.

The 87.8 points per game the Hawkeyes put up are 29.5 more points than the Lady Bulldogs give up (58.3).

Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 58.3 points.

When Georgia gives up fewer than 87.8 points, it is 20-10.

The Hawkeyes are making 51.2% of their shots from the field, 13.7% higher than the Lady Bulldogs concede to opponents (37.5%).

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 Maryland W 89-84 Target Center 3/5/2023 Ohio State W 105-72 Target Center 3/17/2023 SE Louisiana W 95-43 Carver-Hawkeye Arena 3/19/2023 Georgia - Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Georgia Schedule