A pair of the league's top scorers hit the court when Jayson Tatum (sixth, 30 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (49-23) visit De'Aaron Fox (13th, 25.5 PPG) and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS. The Celtics are 5-point favorites.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Celtics with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: - Kings 118 - Celtics 117

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (+ 5)

Kings (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



The Kings (40-30-1 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 6.3% more often than the Celtics (36-33-3) this year.

Boston (20-25-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5 points or more this season (43.5%) than Sacramento (3-2) does as a 5+-point underdog (60%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.8% of the time this season (38 out of 72), which is more often than Sacramento's games have (36 out of 71).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 47-20, a better mark than the Kings have posted (12-14) as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been led by its offense, as it ranks fourth-best in the NBA by averaging 117.6 points per game. It ranks seventh in the league in points allowed (112.3 per contest).

The Celtics are dishing out 26.3 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.9 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

So far this season, Boston has taken 52.2% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's buckets. It has shot 47.8% from three-point land (38% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.